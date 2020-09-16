The city of St. Peter will be collecting branches/brush and garden waste such as tomato plants, flowers, etc. at curbside the week of Sept. 28. Please note, this is not the leaf and grass collection.
Branches, brush and garden waste must be at curbside by 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28. Crews will only go past each property one time so the materials must be out by the deadline.
Please place your materials parallel and adjacent to the curb but not on the street. Crews prefer the materials be placed in one big pile, the higher the better but no bigger than 15 feet by 8 feet. Help the city serve you better by placing the materials away from curbies, light poles, mailboxes, signs, trees, posts, utility boxes/pedestals, etc.
These materials will not be collected after the week of Sept. 28 but can be brought to the city's dropoff site at 1128 N. Swift St. This site is open 24-7 year-round for the convenience of St. Peter residents living within the corporate boundaries of the city. Brush and tree trimmings need to be cut shorter than 6 feet and there is a separate bunker provided for dropping off fill (rocks, dirt, etc.).
This service is provided and funded by the environmental service fee on city residential utility customer's bills.
Info from the city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.