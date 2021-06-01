Superintendent Bill Gronseth presented a new award to three St. Peter Public Schools staff members.
Annually, awards are given to staff members at an end-of-the-year ceremony, recognizing years of service and retirees. Typically only one award is presented — for distinguished service. Staff members were nominated by their peers, then voted on by a committee. However, the committee decided it couldn't just give one award. It instead created a whole new award — The Excellence in Communication Award.
This award was presented to Rachel Fitch, district nurse, Maripsa Romero, Spanish-speaking community liaison, and Affey Sigat, director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion.
"The Excellence in Communication Award is presented to those that led the district in navigating a very difficult year," said Superintendent Gronseth. "COVID brought many new challenges. We had to think differently, reach out to our families differently, and be flexible to the daily changes that made us rethink how we do business. This year, the committee voted to create a special award to recognize those that went to extreme lengths to impact our students and families. This award recognizes those who made substantial contributions to overcoming challenges and keeping students learning. You made the impossible possible."
This year, due to COVID restrictions, an in-person celebration couldn't be held. A digital presentation will be available for viewing.
Distinguished Service
Each year. one teacher in the district is awarded the Distinguished Service Award. Scott Hermanson, St. Peter High School music teacher, was the 2021 winner, and he was surprised with a presentation from a group of his peers, Gronseth and High School Principal Annette Engeldinger.
This Distinguished Service Award was created in 2010 to recognize a staff member that has gone over and above in the district and in the community. Staff members submit their nominations in early spring and then are selected by a committee based on longevity and service.
This person is "admired and respected by their peers."