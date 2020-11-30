As of Dec. 1, a small rate increase has been implemented for print subscriptions to the St. Peter Herald. The price of an annual subscription to the Herald will increase to $59.30. The price of the monthly EZ Pay option will increase to $5.75 per month. Current subscribers will see the increase when their subscription renews.
Notice of St. Peter Herald rate increase
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.