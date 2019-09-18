The schedule of events is here for the Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28 Oktoberfest in St. Peter. The 2019 festmeister is Craig Tolzman.
Friday
2 p.m. - The Parade of the Drunken Rats, we will be leaving from Patrick’s. We will be stopping at businesses and bars in town announcing the opening of Oktoberfest ending at the feast site on the corner of 169 and Grace St. where we will officially proclaim the opening of Oktoberfest!
4 p.m. - The Wendingers polka band performance
7 p.m. - The Blue Ringers band performance
7:30 p.m. - Sauerkraut eating contest
Saturday
12:30 p.m. - Kids Oktoberfest parade. Line up at State Farm parking lot.
1:30-4 p.m. - Family day at the Oktoberfest site. Games and art for the kids in the kid’s zone. Fire station tours.
1:30 p.m. - Concord Singers will perform and mingle in the crowd.
2 p.m. - Corn hole tournament
4 p.m. - The Bockfest Boys performance
5:30 p.m. - Stein hoisting
7-11p.m.: IV Play band performance
7:30 p.m. - Lederhosen/Dirndl contest