National Provider Appreciation Day, also known as National Child Care Provider Day, was established in 1996 to recognize child care providers, teachers and other educators of young children.
“Perhaps this year, more than ever, we can see how important child care providers are to our community, said Nicollet County Child Care Licensing Social Worker Erin Kissner. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, they have played a key role in keeping essential workers on the job and are a vital part of our economy.”
In a household where both parents are working full time outside of the home, children often spend 45-50 hours per week in daycare. Child care providers are partners in raising the children in their care and play a critical role in their social, emotional, physical, and intellectual development.
Nicollet County Health and Human Services asks that residents take the time to thank a child care provider: "Show your appreciation for the long hours and sacrifices they make to have a career in early childhood. Let them know how much you appreciate what they do."