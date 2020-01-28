The Pinewood Derby, hosted by Cub Scout Pack 58, is nothing new for the annual Winterfest celebration in St. Peter, but for the first time, participation will be open to everyone. Cub Scout Dens will race first, followed by the Open Class, which includes Cub Scout parents, siblings, and scouts. The final race will be open to the public: The Outlaw Class.
The Pinewood Derby race takes place on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's $5 per car to enter the open-to-the-public race.
You can register online using this link: https://forms.gle/FkPcW8LphN6kCqEu6. Organizers encourage you to register ahead of time to make check in and inspection go quicker. You must fill out a separate registration form for each car that you are entering.
Cars will be inspected starting Friday, Jan. 31 (6:30-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 1 (8:45-9:30 a.m.). Judges inspect each car to be sure it is following the rules outlined in its race class. Once your car passes inspection, it will be kept at the church until the race and can only be handled by track officials.