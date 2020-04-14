In consideration of the extended stay-at-home order by Gov. Tim Walz, Bishop John M. LeVoir, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of New Ulm, has extended the suspension of all public masses in the diocese to Monday, May 4, as an effort to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
Bishop LeVoir said he understands how difficult it is for the faithful to not gather together for Mass during this time. However, he said the fundamental operating principles of the Diocese of New Ulm are the prevention or the slowing down of the spread of this pandemic and the spiritual well-being of parishioners, while at the same time not endangering diocesan clergy.
All Catholics in the diocese remain dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
Bishop LeVoir celebrated privately the Holy Week liturgies and will do the same for the Sunday masses for April 19, April 26, and May 3. These liturgies will be available online on the Diocese of New Ulm website, www.dnu.org.