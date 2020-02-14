Spring registration is now open for Saint Peter High School co-curricular activities. To register, visit http://bit.ly/STPActivitiesRegistration.
Questions about how to set up a registration account? Click here: https://bit.ly/38umxwP.
Looking for spring schedules? Go to www.thebigsouthconference.org. You can import specific schedules into your own calendar. A helpful guide on how to do that can be found here: http://bit.ly/ImportingActivitySchedules.
Varsity Start Dates:
March 2nd - Adapted Bowling
March 9th - Track & Field and Softball
March 16th - Boys & Girls Golf and Baseball
March 23rd - Boys Tennis
Middle school baseball, softball, and track & field start dates are tentative based on weather and field conditions. Practices will start around April 1st for those activities.
If you have any questions about registration, please contact the Activities Office at 507-934-4212, ext. 6025