St. Peter Track and Field

Led by assistant coach Dan Guelle, St. Peter 2018 track and field captains stretch out at the beginning of a practice. (Herald file photo)

Spring registration is now open for Saint Peter High School co-curricular activities. To register, visit http://bit.ly/STPActivitiesRegistration.

Questions about how to set up a registration account? Click here: https://bit.ly/38umxwP.

Looking for spring schedules? Go to www.thebigsouthconference.org. You can import specific schedules into your own calendar. A helpful guide on how to do that can be found here: http://bit.ly/ImportingActivitySchedules.

Varsity Start Dates:

March 2nd - Adapted Bowling

March 9th - Track & Field and Softball

March 16th - Boys & Girls Golf and Baseball

March 23rd - Boys Tennis

Middle school baseball, softball, and track & field start dates are tentative based on weather and field conditions. Practices will start around April 1st for those activities.

If you have any questions about registration, please contact the Activities Office at 507-934-4212, ext. 6025

