Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan March 26 announced appointments to the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, the Commission of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing, the Gambling Control Board, the Public Employees Retirement Association Board of Trustees, the Minnesota State Retirement System Board of Directors, the Board of High Pressure Piping Systems, and the Young Women’s Initiative Council.
Included in the appointments was Jamie Swenson, of Kasota. Swenson was reappointed to the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council as a public member, effective March 30, 2021; the term expires on Jan. 6, 2025.
The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council makes recommendations to the Legislature on appropriations of money from the Outdoor Heritage Fund. Additional information about the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.