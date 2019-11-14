Join musician Lorie Line at her annual Christmas show at the St. Peter High School Performing Arts Center 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
"It's the most special year in my career as I am celebrating 30 years of touring," Line said. "It's hard to believe, but it's true (it feels like 15 years to me). Where did the time go? I've enjoyed every minute of it."
Line will be performing both new music and the "best of the best" from years past.
"It will be all about fashion, beautiful music, laughter and fun, sentimental stories, and of course celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior with all of you," she said. "I'll be bringing my Pop Chamber Orchestra and a special featured vocalist."
See more and RSVP at www.facebook.com/events/915194982198676.