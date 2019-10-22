Greater Mankato Area United Way is now accepting applications for its Board of Directors for the next term beginning February 2020. The application and further details can be found on the United Way website: www.MankatoUnitedWay.org/board-application.
Applications are due by the end of the business day on Wednesday, Nov. 27 to Laura Murray, communications and marketing director, at LauraM@mankatounitedway.org.
Greater Mankato Area United Way is a local, independent nonprofit serving Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.