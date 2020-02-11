The St. Peter High School speech team kicked off the 2020 season with a tournament at Prior Lake Saturday, Feb. 1, competing against mostly larger AA schools.

Josh Ellerbeck earned champion honors in Humorous to lead the Saints' speakers, while David Marlow (Creative) and Lilliana Hughes (Storytelling) were finalists. Honorable mention recognition was given to Paige Meyer (Extemporaneous Reading) and Rahima Jamac (Poetry).

SPHS speech team members competing at Prior Lake, and shown in accompanying photo, include: front row (l to r), Konrad Wernsing, Tara Harbo, Lillie Sund, Anna Boomgarden, Maya Winsell, head coach Erika Gustafson; second row, Madison Abels, Rahma Jamac, Hannah Wohlers, Rahima Jamac, Paige Meyer; third row, assistant coach Isabel Zwaschka, Josh Ellerbeck, Elliot Schrumpf, Molly Leonard, Madi Winsell; back row, Vanessa Krueger, Obet Alcantara-Alvarez, Anders Taylor, David Marlow, Eleanor Kennedy, and Emma Smith.

The Saints competed again Feb. 8 at Mankato Loyola.