Starting Nov. 23, Hy-Vee reinstated its reserved shopping hour for customers considered “high risk” in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the company's eight-state region.
The reserved hour will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and is dedicated for these customers: ages 60 and older; expectant mothers; anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness.
All other customers are asked to respect this hour reserved for these at-risk customers and limit their shopping to before or after the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour, Monday through Friday.