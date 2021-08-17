Spinning yarn from locally sourced raw fiber, overcoming “second sock syndrome” for knitters, and writing and submitting a “Modern Love” essay to The New York Times are among the Arts Center of Saint Peter’s fall class offerings (Zoom and/or masked and distanced), beginning Sept. 13.
Classes are priced at approximately $10 per instruction hour. Fiber arts classes include Introduction to Spinning with Jake Fee (in person at the Arts Center, masked/distanced); Scandinavian Knitting Motifs, Intermediate Knitting: Socks, and Intermediate Knitting Skill Builder with fiber artist Reese Damiani (via Zoom); Introduction to Weaving and Intermediate Weaving with Freya (Caitlin) Heyer (via Zoom).
“Second sock syndrome can either be never finishing the second sock, or being afraid to start it,” says Damiani, whose knitting, embroidery, darning, and personal style classes via Zoom kept several local learners connected to the Arts Center throughout 2020. “We address that by knitting both socks at the same time.”
Writing classes include The Life and Work of Langston Hughes; Living the Writing Life: Writing Down the Bones by Natalie Goldberg; and Modern Love: The Essay Challenge with Ronda Redmond, in person at the Arts Center (masked and distanced), with the option to participate by Zoom.
Course descriptions and registration links are online at artscentersp.org/classes. Students may also register through St. Peter Community and Family Education at stpetercommunityedonline.com.