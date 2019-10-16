The Swine Vet Center, a clinic with 15 veterinarians focused on pig health, has launched a new website to keep its customers and the pork industry posted on its latest services, ideas and initiatives.
“For us, nothing will ever replace face-to-face contact with our customers, but we wanted to expand our online presence and help the pork industry develop a better understanding of who we are and our approach to swine medicine,” said Laura Bruner, DVM, a veterinarian at SVC who was actively involved with the website’s development.
In addition to new veterinarian profiles and an overview of SVC’s services, the site features sections called SVC News, which includes articles written by or involving the clinic’s veterinarians. The new website also features PHT+, a news feed curated by the editors of Pig Health Today.
Swine Vet Center also announced that it was developing a new e-newsletter to keep this pork industry updated on the latest trends and ideas in pig health. To subscribe, click here.
Swine Vet Center has come a long way since 1990 — when three veterinarians hung out a shingle in St. Peter to service the flourishing pork industry in the Midwest. The clinic’s customers have changed, too. Today the clinic serves producers in many states, ranging from major pork-production companies with 25,000 to 150,000-plus sows to traditional family farms with 500 to 2,400 sows.
For more information, visit www.swinevetcenter.com or call 507/934-3970.