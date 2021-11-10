New Release Movie Mondays — Enjoy current films at the library! A collaboration of the St. Peter Public Library and Senior Center. All films are closed captioning for hearing impaired and ESL — 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 — "Welcome to Marwen" — After surviving a brutal attack from a group of thugs, Mark works through his trauma in the most imaginative way possible. By building a miniature world where he's a war hero, he finds allies and rebuilds his confidence to trust other people and to bring his assailants to justice. (2019; Runtime 120 minutes). Library Meeting Room
Minneopa State Park Story — Established in 1905, Minneopa is the third oldest state park in Minnesota and well-known for its double waterfalls and Seppmann Mill. People have been gathering at the Minneopa waterfalls for hundreds of years including the Dakota who had villages along the creek. Learn about what makes Minneopa State Park special including its geology, history, watershed along with its plants and animals — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 — St. Peter Community Center Room 217