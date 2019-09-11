The city of St. Peter will be collecting branches/brush and garden waste, such as tomato plants, flowers, etc. at curbside the week of Sept. 23.
Place branches/brush and garden waste parallel (one big pile is better than spread out along the curb line) and adjacent to the curb (not on the street). Brush or garden waste will not be collected after the week of Sept. 23rd but can be brought to the City's drop-off site.
Drop-off site open 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The brush and soft yard waste drop-off sites located at 1128 North Swift Street, (southwest intersection of St. Julien and Swift Streets) with access off West Swift Street are open year-round for your convenience in dropping off brush and soft year waste. Brush and tree trimmings need to be cut shorter than 6 feet. Separate bunker now provided for dropping off fill (rocks, dirt, etc.).
This service is provided and funded by the Environmental Service Fee on city utility bills.