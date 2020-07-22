The primary election is just three weeks away (Aug. 11) and if you can’t make it to the polls or have any hesitation about voting in person with everything that’s going on across the country, this is the prime time to apply for an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballots are available in Minnesota to any eligible voter and can be applied for at the Nicollet County Government Center or online at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/ABRegistration/AB RegistrationStep1.aspx. Once the application has been accepted, election officials will determine if you are an eligible voter and if it all checks out, an absentee ballot will be mailed to you with a postage paid return envelope.
The ballot can be completed at home (instructions are included) and mailed back without ever leaving the comfort of your home.
If you’d like to do the same process for November, be sure and check the box at the top of the application to request ballots for both the primary and general election. If you do, an absentee ballot will automatically be sent to you without further application in the fall.
Still have questions about voting in St. Peter? Feel free to reach out to the city administrator's office at 507-934-0663 or by email to barbaral@saintpetermn.gov.