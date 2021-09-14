Starting Thursday, Sept. 16 motorists will encounter a right lane closure on northbound Hwy. 169, along the Minnesota River, south of St. Peter, as crews work to install riprap (rocks) to prevent erosion in this area, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Riprap will also be installed on southbound Hwy. 15, along the Cottonwood River, south of New Ulm, starting Monday, Sept. 27, requiring a closure of the right lane.
The projects are expected to be complete by Oct. 30.
Holtmeier Construction was awarded the project with a bid of $1.27 million.
MnDOT urges motorists to: Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution; stay alert; watch for workers and slow-moving equipment; obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300; minimize distractions behind the wheel; be patient and expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.