The team behind the annual after prom party at Cleveland Public School is now taking donations for the 2021 edition.
Each year, business organizations, colleges, community members and friends support the after prom party with prizes such as: cash donations (preferred), gift cards, food and merchandise.
Organizers ask donations be mailed to P.O. Box 275, Cleveland, MN 56017, or contact for pickup arrangements, by March 22. Cleveland After Prom is a nonprofit organization.
If you have questions, would like to speak with someone, or have donation items to be picked up, contact Rebecca Connor at 507-317-6476 or email Bconnorb@msn.com; Tracy Ranger at 507-995-9144 or email tracy.ranger@yahoo.com.