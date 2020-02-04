St. Peter Winterfest WinterSlam

Jeremy Rhea (69R) of Primghar, Iowa, and Logan Ayers (23) of Waterville met in a head-on collision in the truck class in WINTER-SLAM 2018 at Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter. (Herald file photo)

Winterfest 2020 started Jan. 31 and runs through Feb. 15. After the Openign Ceremony, Polar Plunge, Pinewood Derby and other events Jan. 31-Feb. 2, activities continue this weekend and next.

Ongoing, Medallion Hunt, throughout St. Peter, clues released 6:01 p.m. each day until medallion is found.

Feb. 8, Winter Walk, River’s Edge Hospital, 1 p.m., start and finish at new main entrance on Sunrise Dr., Coffee, hot cocoa & cookies in the new dining room, free gift to first 50 guests – free and open to all.

Feb. 8, WinterSlam Demolition Derby, Fairgrounds, 2 p.m.

Feb. 8, All Night Graduation Party Chili Feed, American Legion, 4:30-7 p.m.

Feb. 15, Poker Walk, Sign up at Red Men, Noon – 4 p.m., Costumes encouraged for cash prizes (individuals or groups)

See the Chamber Community Calendar at www.stpeterchamber.com/events for more details on each of the events.

