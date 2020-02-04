Winterfest 2020 started Jan. 31 and runs through Feb. 15. After the Openign Ceremony, Polar Plunge, Pinewood Derby and other events Jan. 31-Feb. 2, activities continue this weekend and next.
Ongoing, Medallion Hunt, throughout St. Peter, clues released 6:01 p.m. each day until medallion is found.
Feb. 8, Winter Walk, River’s Edge Hospital, 1 p.m., start and finish at new main entrance on Sunrise Dr., Coffee, hot cocoa & cookies in the new dining room, free gift to first 50 guests – free and open to all.
Feb. 8, WinterSlam Demolition Derby, Fairgrounds, 2 p.m.
Feb. 8, All Night Graduation Party Chili Feed, American Legion, 4:30-7 p.m.
Feb. 15, Poker Walk, Sign up at Red Men, Noon – 4 p.m., Costumes encouraged for cash prizes (individuals or groups)
See the Chamber Community Calendar at www.stpeterchamber.com/events for more details on each of the events.