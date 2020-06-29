U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald urges the public to be aware of fraudulent postings, cards or flyers on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which include the United States Department of Justice’s seal.
These postings, cards, and flyers were not issued by the Department of Justice and are not endorsed by the Department. The Department also has not granted permission for the use of its seal for this purpose. Misuse of the Department seal is a federal crime.
U.S. Attorney MacDonald urges the public not to rely on the information contained in these postings and flyers and to visit ADA.gov for official information about the Americans with Disabilities Act. For more information and technical assistance about the ADA, please contact the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (voice) and 800-514-0383 (TTY).