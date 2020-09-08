Local residents are invited to participate in the four-part online series, “Education and Action Series on Policing in St. Peter and Greater Mankato.” Each of the four sessions will be held on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, all via Zoom.
The goal of this series is to motivate, educate and empower community members and civic leaders to improve policing in Mankato, North Mankato, and St. Peter.
Over the course of the series, attendees will hear from community members, civic leaders and experts, who will help to move communities toward a safer, more inclusive, and more equitable standard of law enforcement. Participants will be encouraged to work with local government and public safety departments so that they may be more responsive to community needs.
This series has been organized by members of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, NAACP Mankato, ACLU-MN, B.E.A.M., YMCA Mankato and Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato. For more information and for registration, visit RB.GY/SEX0YR.