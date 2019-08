Vietnam veteran and St. Peter Last Man Club member Marty Duncan was honored by the Minnesota Twins with raising the flag on Sunday, Aug. 11 before the game. Duncan was honored for his service with the Navy (1961-67); he served aboard CVS 39, USS Lake Chaplain. Standing, left to right, with the flag are Marty Duncan, Derek Duncan, Kelsey Helder and Darcy Helder. (Photo by Minnesota Twins staff).