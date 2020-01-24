The Superheroes for Social Justice workshop is coming to St. Peter for youth ages 13-17.
In this class, students will learn different tools, such as creative writing exercises and drawing tips, which will help create a comic character that will fight for social justice. Superheroes for Social Justice was chosen as a theme for this workshop to tie in with the library’s Great Stories Club for Teens.
The books selected for the Great Stories Club (GSC) feature characters and plots that explore questions of identity, race, equity, history, social justice, and institutional change. Pre-registration for this event is open at the library or online at www.sainpetermn.gov/library.
This program is for 13- to 17-year-old students. Bring a pencil, notebook and/or sketchbook, and anything else to draw or write with. The program takes place Monday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the library. It is free and open to the public.
This program is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.