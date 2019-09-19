The St. Peter Minnehaha Chapter of Questers will be hosting State Day on Saturday, Sept. 21 around St. Peter.
Members from throughout the state will enjoy a morning at the Gustavus Adolphus Colleges Linnaeus Arboretum where they will learn about Lillian Cox Gault, an important woman in the history of Minnesota. Lillian is listed as the first woman mayor in St. Peter and possibly in the state of Minnesota.
“I see no reason why a woman should not enter politics,” she said.
Lillian was the first President of the St. Peter League of Women Voters in 1920 and was a strong proponent of women’s education. A bus tour highlighting 32 historic sites of interest in Saint Peter will conclude the morning events. Finally, the group will convene at the Anthony home for dessert and a champagne toast recognizing many anniversaries including the 125th anniversary of the building of the Anthony home, the 25th anniversary of the Traverse des Sioux Treaty Center and the 60th anniversary of the founding of the St. Peter Minnehaha Chapter of Questers.