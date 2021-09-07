To support organizations that share its mission, the Mankato Clinic Foundation has approved $20,750 in grants to community organizations during quarter three.
Receiving grants for quarter three are:
• South Central Minnesota Food Recovery – Ready-made meals form recovered foods ($6,000)
• Mankato Symphony Orchestra – Free Family Fun Series ($1,500)
• City of St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services – Active Aging Week ($750)
Mankato Clinic physicians provide the majority of the foundation funding as a way to give back to the community and support organizations which strive to improve health and wellness in the communities they serve. In the last 10 years, the Mankato Clinic Foundation has provided more than $1.8 million in scholarships and grants to worthwhile organizations, programs and projects.
Grants are awarded on a quarterly basis and are considered through an application process. More information and applications can be found at www.mankatoclinic.com/Mankato-clinic-foundation. The next grant application deadline is Dec. 1, 2021.