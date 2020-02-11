Trees and other plantings are available at discounted prices to Nicollet County residents through March 31 or until supplies last.
The Nicollet Soil and Water Conservation District Tree Program was developed to provide landowners with an affordable and convenient way to purchase trees and shrubs for conservation practices. Practices may include windbreaks, shelterbelts, living snow fences and wildlife habitat.
The tree program is on a first come, first serve basis. If you place an order, you will be notified by postcard when the trees can be picked up. Approximate delivery time is the end of April. Trees can be picked up at the Nicollet SWCD in Nicollet. The order form is available at: www.nicolletswcd.org. Prices are noted on the form.
Call Blake at 507-232-2550 or email Blake.Honetschlager@nicolletswcd.org with questions.