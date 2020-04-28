St. Peter High School caps and gowns are in, and the school is planning a drive-thru distribution on Thursday, April 30.
Members of the high school staff will be on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to distribute the caps and gowns and some other goodies. Seniors should come to door E4 anytime during the given hours, and teachers will meet them at their car.
"It’s supposed to be a beautiful day, and we’ve missed you terribly, so please make sure to swing by," Principal Annette Engeldinger said. "As an added bonus, I’ve encouraged your teachers to use this pickup as your daily class attendance."
Seniors unable to make it on Thursday should contact Sandy Clementson at 507/934-4212 ext. 6043 or sclementson@stpeterschools.org.