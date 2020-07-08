The Roy T. Lindenberg Memorial Outdoor Pool in St. Peter is now open. Things will be different this year, in order to comply with the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and the public is asked to comply with all the regulations to ensure the pool remains open. Hours will be:
Open Swim: Monday-Friday 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 1-4 p.m. and 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Wading Pool (Free): Monday-Friday 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 1-4 p.m. and 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Find open swim reservation and swim lesson registration at https://secure.rec1.com/MN/stpeter-mn/catalog or by calling 507-934-0667.
To meet Minnesota Department of Health Guideline for opening pools, the city has adapted and changed some rules and procedures with safety in mind:
No children under the age of 12 will be admitted without an adult (18 or older); all patrons will undergo a health screening at entry; the city recommends all patrons wear masks on the pool deck, in locker rooms and at the concession area. No masks will be allowed in the water; there will be no refunds for pool closures due to weather or emergency maintenance; reservations will be available for open swim 48 hours prior to open swim time and close 30 minutes before open swim starts. Walk-ups will be accepted if not at capacity; there will be no pool passes this summer and open swim admission is $3 per person; scholarships may be available and for those interested. Contact the Recreation and Leisure Services Department at 934-0667; come dressed in your swimsuit, if possible, to reduce the need and amount of time spent in locker rooms; capacity levels will be limited to 125 for the main and diving pools and 10 for the wading pool.