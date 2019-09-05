Franklin Delano Roosevelt

Twelve-year-old Betty Berger of Rosiclare, Ill., who has been paralyzed since she was 11 months old, traveled 240 miles to see the President when he came for a drought conference in Springfield, Illinois on Sept. 5, 1936. (AP Photo)

 AP

