A community education event, including a screening of the documentary, “The Opioid Fix,” and a panel discussion on the local issues and needs, will be held 3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Ostrander Auditorium at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“The Opioid Fix,” co-produced by Mayo Clinic and TPT-Twin Cities PBS, explores the education, prevention and solutions surrounding the opioid crisis. A panel discussion will include experts from Mayo Clinic Health System, Minnesota State University, Mankato, TPT-Twin Cities PBS and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, which includes St. Peter and Nicollet County law enforcement.
The event will begin with networking and appetizers from 3:30-4 p.m., followed by the panel discussion and film viewing in three sections. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.
To register, visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org/theopioidfix.