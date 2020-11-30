Effective Monday, Nov. 30, Nicollet County will offer certain walk-up services by appointment only.
Telephone, email and online services will still be available. Public entrances will be closed and appointments will be required at the Nicollet County Government Center in St. Peter and Nicollet County Health and Human Services buildings in St. Peter and North Mankato. This change in service delivery will be until further notice.
According to County Administrator Ryan Krosch, “Modification to service delivery is being done to protect the health and safety of county staff and residents from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We are doing everything we can to still provide services to those who need them while also trying to limit person-to-person contact. We are still open for business, just not in the traditional way.”
More information on which county services will require appointments is available on the county’s website at www.co.nicollet.mn.us.