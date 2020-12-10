Sunday night, Dec. 6, First Lutheran Church in St. Peter hosted its beloved annual Advent Drive-Thru.
Although the event looked slightly different from years past, First Lutheran Church adjusted to keep the event safe for all. St. Peter families were invited to drive around the First Lutheran Church parking lot to view Christmas scenes, sing Christmas carols live from the safety of their car, and receive an Advent goody-bag.
First Lutheran Church teamed up with the St. Peter Food Shelf to collect donations for the community, raising over $500 dollars and 345 pounds of food shelf items.