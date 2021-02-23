University of Minnesota Extension Educators are excited to host the 2021 Virtual Crops and Marketing Seminar that will cover key topics in crop marketing and management issues facing growers in south central Minnesota, covering growers in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Sibley, Scott and Carver counties. This free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 4. Pre-register by going to z.umn.edu/SCcropsday.
Program topics include the following:
• Grain Marketing Tips - Edward Usset, Grain Marketing Economist for the Center for Farm Financial Management: “Grain prices have rebounded sharply. What now? Let’s see if celebrity grain producers Terry Timer and Hank Holder can offer direction for the months ahead. Their performance as marketers shed light on some simple but important tips towards making better pricing decisions.”
• Risks and Challenges with New and Old Diseases of Corn and Soybeans – Dean Malvick, Extension Plant Pathologist: "This session will cover some of the risks and management options for recurring and new diseases of corn and soybean in south central MN."
• ESN: Is it a Viable Nitrogen Source for Minnesota? - Fabian Fernandez, Nutrient management specialist: “Challenges from recent wet springs highlights the need to continue to find improved ways to manage nitrogen in crop production. Over the last several years, our research has been evaluating ESN, which is a polymer coated urea to determine its effectiveness in helping us cope with nitrogen loss that happens especially during wet springs. We will discuss ESN relative to other nitrogen sources, blends, and times of applications. While the focus will be on agronomic responses, we will also discuss ESN and other nitrogen sources from an environmental perspective by discussing nitrogen loss measurements done in some of our studies.”
• Weed Control 2020 Research – Tom Hoverstad, Agronomist, Southern Research and Outreach Center, Waseca: “In this session we will discuss the University of Minnesota trials evaluating weed management systems marketed in southern Minnesota for corn and soybean producers. Specific attention will be given to reviewing waterhemp control management, as it is the most problematic weed in the area.
Cover Crops for Water Management – Anna Cates, State Soil Health Specialist: Dr. Cates will discuss why and how to use cover crops in a corn-soybean rotation, including resources for growers ready to implement. She'll also go over some research showing how cover crops change water behavior in the soil."
NRCS Overview of Programs EQIP & CSP - Chris Schmidt, Customer Service Team Lead, NRCS: “This session will cover the main financial assistance programs, EQIP and CSP along with the common practices that they see and share some links to some resources. In addition this session will address current natural resource concerns and environmental benefits that result from implementing these practices.”
News and Notes from the Minnesota Corn Growers and the Minnesota Soybean Growers - Minnesota Corn Growers: Amanda Bilek, Senior Public Policy Director and Minnesota Soybean Growers: Joe Smentek, Executive Director.
Each presentation will include time for questions. If you have questions about the webinar or need assistance with registration, please call your local Extension office. Residents in Sibley and Nicollet counties may contact Emma Severns at sever575@umn.edu or 507-237-4100.