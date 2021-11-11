More than 300 pieces of functional pottery in colorful collections exploring nature, community, joy, and loss comprise Pot Luck: A Buy-and-Take Exhibition of Functional Pottery for sale now through Dec. 23 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
Exhibiting artists Stephanie Bové (St. Peter), Alvaro Jose (AJ) Aburto Gadea (St. Peter), Rachel James (St. Peter), Thomas Prahl (Mankato), Jan Waller (St. Peter), and Studio Manager Juana Arias (St. Peter), each developed and created their Pot Luck collections over the past year in the Arts Center’s clay studio.
“Despite that we’re limiting the number of people in the studio at once, you can really see how our potters are influencing each other,” says Arias, whose “Requiem Collection” includes anatomical drawings and other graphic elements associated with solitude, sickness, and rest.
More than 25 pieces sold the first weekend of the exhibition. “Buy-and-take” means buyers may take their purchases immediately instead of waiting until the exhibition closes. With the exception of Thanksgiving Day, the Arts Center is open regular hours through Dec. 23 (Wednesday-Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.).