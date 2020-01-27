On Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at Belgrade Methodist Church, North Mankato, Steven Losh, professor of Geology at Minnesota State University, Mankato, will be talking about kayaking some of the spectacular lakes in the Canadian Rockies.
From there, he’ll delve into describing the geology of those magnificent mountains and what causes their remarkable appearance. There’s something for everybody, including performance of an original song about a memorable time on the water.
This free presentation is hosted by the Mankato Paddling and Outings Club.