Seven 4-H youth from Nicollet County 4-H earned trips to the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show held Sept. 17-20, based on their scores from the Nicollet County Fair in August. The Nicollet County delegation included:
Cooper DeBlieck, games and drill team; Quinn DeBlieck, drill team; Trace Edmondson, games and drill team; Stacy Helget, games; Emma Johnson, games; Jeremiah Kloster, games, drill team; Lily Shortall, pleasure.
Nicollet Spurs Drill Team:
1st place small freestyle drill team The 2021 Nicollet County Spurs are Trace Edmondson (captain), Jeremiah Kloster, Cooper DeBlieck, and Quinn DeBlieck. They are coached by Jill & Rebekah Kloster.
Emma Johnson: 2nd place Grade Champion Pole Weaving (1st place Pole Weaving (grade 12), 3rd place Jumping Figure 8 (grade 12), 3rd place Key Race (grade 12).
Jeremiah Kloster: 2nd place Pole Weaving (grade 10), 8th place Jumping Figure 8 (grade 10).
Trace Edmondson: 6th place Key Race (grade 13).
Cooper DeBlieck: 10th place Jumping Figure 8 (grade 9).
This year, 591 youth from across the state participated in the 4-H State Horse Show, held at the Minnesota State Fair.. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.
Youth who participate in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project learn about show, trail, and endurance riding; test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams, and study horse science. Youth may participate if they own or lease a horse. There are even options for youth who are interested in horses, but don’t have access to one in their community. The Nicollet County 4-H horse project is active throughout the year and holds weekly practices in the summer months.
“Through the Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show, youth build communications skills, gain deeper learning and interest in horses, and build relationships with caring adults,” said Renee Kostick, Extension Educator who manages the 4-H horse project in Minnesota. “These experiences contribute to their success in school, community, and futures.”
To learn more about Minnesota 4-H Horse Project, contact local 4-H extension educator, Dianna Kennedy at 507-934-7828 and visit the website: z.umn.edu/4HHorseProject.