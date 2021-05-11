St. Peter High School Spring Play

Shown here are the members of the 2021 SPHS spring play cast and crew. Those members include, front row, left to right, Kaylee Moreau, Will Borgmeier, Bryan Harroun, Sky Gassman, Eva Kracht, Eleanor Kennedy, Audrey Kennedy; middle row, Autumn Pauly, Amelia Dickie, Colton Abels, John Borgmeier, Anders Dixon, Obet Alcantara Alvarez, Magnus Soderlund, Grace Tollefson, David Marlow; back row, CeeJay King, Haydon Grams, Jack Leonard, Hannah Wohlers, Madison Abels, Rowan Snay, Ella Gilbertson, Breeley Ruble, Ben Obermiller, Eleanor Winterfeldt, and Wesley Toupence. Not pictured are Madelyn Tollefson, Garrison Rushing, and Corbin Herron. (Photo by Lauren Meyer)

All the hard work and effort SPHS spring play cast and crew members have put in the past several weeks were rewarded, as the production of "The Theory of Relativity" hit the Performing Arts Center stage Thursday through Saturday.

Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, tickets were limited and disbursed only through cast and crew members (four tickets each). There will be a video stream of the performance available online May 14-16 for a fee. Tickets go on sale starting May 10 for $5 to the online performance and will be available at SHOWTIX4U.com.

