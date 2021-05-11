All the hard work and effort SPHS spring play cast and crew members have put in the past several weeks were rewarded, as the production of "The Theory of Relativity" hit the Performing Arts Center stage Thursday through Saturday.
Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, tickets were limited and disbursed only through cast and crew members (four tickets each). There will be a video stream of the performance available online May 14-16 for a fee. Tickets go on sale starting May 10 for $5 to the online performance and will be available at SHOWTIX4U.com.