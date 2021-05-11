Shown here are the members of the 2021 SPHS spring play cast and crew. Those members include, front row, left to right, Kaylee Moreau, Will Borgmeier, Bryan Harroun, Sky Gassman, Eva Kracht, Eleanor Kennedy, Audrey Kennedy; middle row, Autumn Pauly, Amelia Dickie, Colton Abels, John Borgmeier, Anders Dixon, Obet Alcantara Alvarez, Magnus Soderlund, Grace Tollefson, David Marlow; back row, CeeJay King, Haydon Grams, Jack Leonard, Hannah Wohlers, Madison Abels, Rowan Snay, Ella Gilbertson, Breeley Ruble, Ben Obermiller, Eleanor Winterfeldt, and Wesley Toupence. Not pictured are Madelyn Tollefson, Garrison Rushing, and Corbin Herron. (Photo by Lauren Meyer)