The city of Saint Peter is currently seeking additional judges to work for the 2021 election.
To qualify as an election judge, individuals must:
• Submit an Election Judge application available from the city administrator’s office (note that not everyone who applies can be appointed).
• Be available to work on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
• State an affiliation with one of the major political parties.
• Attend a three-hour mandatory training session that will take place in late September.
• Be eligible to vote in the state of Minnesota; and be able to read, write and speak English.
• Be able to understand sometimes complex regulations and procedures.
• Be able to sit for extended periods of time.
• Be dependable; need to show up on Election Day, be on time, and not back out at the last minute.
• Be able to work with all types of people and in sometimes challenging situations.
• Obey election laws and be able to withstand complaints and criticisms from voters who may be upset about the procedures they must follow.
• Like a doctor’s office, those who work with elections must be able to keep private information private.
Judges are paid at the rate of $10.25 per hour and will work on Election Day either from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. or from 5:30 p.m. until counting is done, which can sometimes be quite late. If you are employed, state law (M.S. 204B.195) allows individuals to be absent from work to serve as an election judge without penalty.
Contact the city administrator’s office by email at barbaral@saintpetermn.gov for an application. If the applicant is a high school student, let the city know when requesting an application, so it can provide the correct forms.
Information from city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.