The City Council is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Hospital Commission.
Qualified applicants are those who live within the corporate limits of the city of St. Peter, have the ability to attend the monthly meetings on a regular basis, and make a commitment to completing the term of appointment. The Hospital Commission considers areas including strategic planning, hire and review of CEO, budgeting, and helping develop policy related to hospital operations.
Successful candidates will have experience with boards, group decision making, and an interest in promoting the value of community hospitals. Health care experience is not a prerequisite for appointment to this Commission.
The current vacancy is for a term ending Dec. 31, 2023. Meetings of the Hospital Commission are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 12:30 p.m.
Interested applicants should contact the city administrator’s office to request an application. Email barbaral@saintpetermn.gov, call 934-0663 or stop in the office at City Hall, 227 S. Front St.
Information from the city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.