The 2019 GreenSeam Rural Forum is set for Dec. 5. This year’s forum entitled “Navigating Perspectives” will be held from 4–9 p.m. at the Mankato Civic Center Ballroom at 1 Civic Center Plaza.
The premier annual reception and dinner event joins key public leaders with a wide range of attendees — farmers, professionals from ag and business, college students, ag organizations and more — when it comes to rural Minnesota nearly everyone is connected to agriculture in some way. This Forum provides an opportunity to have important conversations about the key issues facing the rural economy and potential solutions.
Hear from the Minnesota FFA, key Minnesota Legislators and keynote speaker, Rick Berman, president of Berman and Company, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm specializing in research, communications, and creative advertising.
For more details, visit greenseam.org/forum19.