Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, has announced two virtual town hall meetings to connect with constituents during this legislative session. He'll be joined by his House of Representative counterparts from District 19.
The town hall meetings will be held Saturday, Feb. 20. The first meeting will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with Sen. Frentz and Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter (19A). The second meeting will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with Sen. Frentz and Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato (19B).
They will be discussing current events in the district, legislative priorities, and upcoming legislation for the new biennium. It will also be an opportunity for constituents to ask questions.
The Town Hall will be streamed through Facebook Live on Sen. Frentz’ Facebook page. Constituents are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time at justin.emmerich@senate.mn.