Toys for Tots is currently collecting donations nationwide. The organization accepts toys and cash that can be used to provide presents to area kids in need.
Mankato Toys for Tots has dropoff sites in St. Peter: Go Therapy, AT&T, CCF Bank, St. Peter Lumber, Scholarship America, State Farm Insurance and Edward Jones (both locations); Le Sueur: Corner Drug; and Le Center: American Legion Post 108, Le Sueur County Courthouse, and Roadrunner.
As far as upcoming events in the area, there is a Christmas at Cambria celebration and collection day Dec. 14 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at Cambria headquarters north of Le Sueur.