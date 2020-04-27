Moments Hospice is “delivering signs of hope and support” to Nursing Homes and Assisted livings across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Representatives said they've recently seen incredible stories about staff, teams and communities coming together at local nursing homes and assisted livings. Some nursing homes and senior living communities are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 among residents.
“At Moments Hospice, we realize that these companies and the staff members at these facilities are taking care of our most vulnerable adults. And frankly, they’re doing an amazing job with this pandemic,” said Kevin Stock, Vice President of Moments Hospice
Moments decided to start a campaign to “deliver signs of hope and support” to show our fellow health care workers in these nursing homes and senior living communities. The company purchased thousands of signs and is delivering them around the state of Minnesota as well as western Wisconsin.