Small businesses in Nicollet County impacted by COVID-19 can apply to receive financial assistance to help with expenses incurred during the pandemic.
Grant awards will be provided to businesses that experienced interruption, closure or significant revenue loss as a result of the public health emergency. Grant awards will be up to $10,000 based on eligibility.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27, 2020. This over $2 trillion economic relief package was established to provide economic and public health assistance to the American people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the CARES Act provided $150 billion of financial assistance for state, local and tribal governments who are navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nicollet County has received over $4.1 million dollars available through the federal CARES Act. Part of that funding is being allocated to assist small businesses.
Businesses, including nonprofit organizations, located within Nicollet County with 20 or less full-time equivalent employees and that were in operation prior to March 1, 2020 are eligible to apply.
Business owners need to apply online. The application and program criteria is located at co.nicollet.mn.us/800/Nicollet-County-CARES. Online webinars reviewing the application and program criteria will be available during the application period. The application period will be open Sept. 14 to Oct. 2.
Questions on the grant program or the application may be directed to caresact@co.nicollet.mn.us.