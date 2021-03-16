All donations (monetary and non-perishable items) earn St. Peter Area Food Shelf credits during Minnesota FoodShare Month to use for purchasing food from Second Harvest throughout the year.
This is the food shelf's most important month for donations and area residents have been very generous during past March campaigns. You can help continue that tradition.
Non-perishable food and personal care items will be collected at various businesses, area churches and through community organizations' drives and events. Monetary donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to: St. Peter Area Food Shelf, 201B South Third St., St. Peter, MN 56082.