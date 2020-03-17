The Nicollet County Historical Society is closing its doors for at least a few weeks.
"History has taught us to be wary of barriers erected out of fear," the NCHS said in a statement. "In the coming days and weeks, we must all use an abundance of caution in our choices, including those of us at the Nicollet County Historical Society. That is why for the safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors, the Treaty Site History Center is closed March 17 through at least April 4. All public events in April are canceled."
While the NCHS is temporarily closed and monitoring the situation, staff will still be working (unless sick or quarantining), so staff will be checking emails and phone messages. The NCHS research coordinator will be answering research requests via email and phone.
"While history is fun and important, it is available from sources other than our museum," the NCHS said. "By closing to the public, we hope to do our part to slow the spread of the disease. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we want everyone to stay healthy."