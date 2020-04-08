The annual Easter Egg Hunt in St. Peter was rescheduled, related to ongoing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
The hunt is now scheduled for Saturday, May 30, beginning at 9:30 a.m. From 10 a.m. pictures with Easter bunny, face painting, balloon animals and a light breakfast will be served.
The event is for free and open to children ages 12 and under. Areas for each age group will be sectioned off. In case of inclement weather, the activity will be held in the Community Center. For more information call 507-931-0949.