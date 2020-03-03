Plans are underway for the 2020 Women Celebrating Women event scheduled for Tuesday, March 31. One of the purposes of this annual event is to recognize women’s achievements and accomplishments. The theme for the 2020 celebration is Valiant Women of the Vote.
Nominations are Invited
One woman will be honored for her commitment and leadership in the St. Peter community as demonstrated by her profession and/or volunteerism. Nominations are now being solicited and may be made by anyone in the community.
Nominators are encouraged to consider women who are friends, women at work, women working with youth groups, women involved with church, women at school, women working downtown, women in business, women at the clinic, and women working with our many community organizations.
Ways to Nominate
• Go to the Saint Peter Area Women Celebrating Women Facebook page and select the link to complete and submit the online nomination form at https://bit.ly/2vAnYvC.
• Contact spchamber@hickorytech.net to receive an email copy of the nomination form.
• Pick up a hard copy at the Chamber of Commerce office at 101 S. Front St.
Nominations must be submitted to the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce or online no later than 3 p.m. Friday, March 13.
The Women Celebrating Women event will again be held in the C. Charles Jackson Campus Center at Gustavus Adolphus College. Tickets and information are available at www.stpetercommunityedonline.com or by calling 934-3048. Reservations are required and must be made no later than March 20.